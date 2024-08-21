28 killed, 23 injured in bus accident

Tehran: In a tragic incident, at least 28 people lost their lives and 23 others were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned. The accident took in the central Iranian province of Yazd. The bus was carrying Pakistani pilgrims. It was going to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Preliminary investigations by the Iranian traffic revealed that the accident was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system.

‘Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. 7 of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital,” the crisis management director general of Yazd province told state TV.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records with some 17,000 deaths annually. The high death toll is blamed on a disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

Millions of Shi’ite Muslims are currently partaking in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq’s Karbala Governorate. The event marks the 40th mourning following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, a central figure in Shi’ite Islam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.