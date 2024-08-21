65 Lakh Students Fail Class 10, 12 Exams in 2023; Higher Failure Rate in State Boards: MoE

In 2023, over 65 lakh students failed their class 10 and 12 board exams, with state boards showing higher failure rates compared to national boards, according to the Ministry of Education. The data from 59 school boards, including 56 state and 3 national boards, indicate that more girls appeared for class 12 exams in government-managed schools compared to boys in private and government-aided schools. Despite this, girls outperformed boys in pass rates across different school managements, with an overall pass rate gap of over six percent in favor of girls.

In detail, around 33.5 lakh class 10 students did not progress to the next grade, with 28 lakh failing the exams and 5.5 lakh not appearing. For class 12, approximately 32.4 lakh students did not complete the grade, with 27.2 lakh failing and 5.2 lakh not appearing. The failure rates were notably higher in state boards, with a 16 percent failure rate in class 10 and 18 percent in class 12, compared to 6 percent and 12 percent, respectively, in national boards. The overall student performance in 2023 declined compared to the previous year, attributed partly to the expanded syllabi.

The highest failure rates were observed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for class 10 and 12 exams, respectively. Despite more girls appearing for exams in government schools, they consistently achieved higher pass rates compared to boys. The pass rates were particularly high among students in regional languages and subjects like Marathi, Punjabi, and Malayalam. The Ministry of Education has highlighted the need for standardized curricula and improved support to address regional disparities and enhance overall student performance.