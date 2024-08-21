7.3 crore new internet users, 7.8 crore broadband subscribers added in one year in India

New Delhi: India added 7.3 crore internet subscribers and 7.8 crore broadband subscribers in one year. The number of telephone subscribers reached 119.9 crore in the country. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed this.

Total number of internet subscribers increased from 88.1 crore at the end of March 2023 to 95.4 crore at the end of March this year, with an yearly 8.3 per cent growth. The number of broadband subscribers increased from 84.6 crore in March 2023 to 92.4 crore in March 2024. It reported a robust growth rate of 9.15 per cent.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) also increased from Rs 2,49,908 crore in the year 2022-23 to Rs 2,70,504 crore in the year 2023-24 with yearly rate of growth of 8.24 per cent. The overall tele-density in India increased from 84.51 per cent at the end of March 2023 to 85.69 per cent in March this year, at an yearly rate of growth of 1.39 per cent.

Number of wireless data subscribers has increased from 84.6 crore at the end of March 2023 to 91.3 crore at the end of March 2024 with yearly rate of growth of 7.93 per cent. Total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,60,054 PB (petabyte) during the year 2022-23 to 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 with yearly growth of 21.69 per cent.

The telephone subscribers in India increased from 117.2 crore at the end of March last year to 119.9 crore, registering a yearly rate of growth of 2.3 per cent. Average minutes of usage (MOUs) per subscriber per month increased from 919 during the year 2022-23 to 963 in 2023-24 with yearly rate of growth of 4.73 per cent.