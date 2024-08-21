Andhra Pradesh pharma reactor blast: 2 dead, 15+ injured

A tragic explosion occurred on the afternoon of August 21 at the Escientia pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to several others. The incident, which took place during the lunch break, caused a massive fire at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, a key pharmaceutical hub in the region.

The workers who lost their lives were from the nearby Rambilli mandal and succumbed to severe burn injuries. Several others sustained critical burns and were admitted to the NTR District Hospital in Anakapalle, with some transferred to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for advanced care. The explosion has left the affected workers in serious condition.

Firefighting teams responded quickly to the scene, with multiple fire engines arriving from Anakapalle and neighboring areas to battle the flames. Despite their efforts, thick smoke in the area significantly hindered rescue operations, making it difficult to control the fire and reach the victims.