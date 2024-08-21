Assam Girl Missing: Tasmeed Not Seen in Kanyakumari Station CCTV, Search Ongoing

The Kerala Police are intensifying their search for 13-year-old Tasmeed Tamsum from Assam, who went missing from Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram on August 20. Despite receiving information suggesting she had reached Kanyakumari and was last seen on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express, the police have been unable to locate her after reviewing CCTV footage from Kanyakumari railway station. The search efforts have extended to various locations around the station, including Kanyakumari Beach and the town area, with both Kerala and Kanyakumari Police involved.

Tasmeed, who had recently moved to Kerala with her family, left home after an argument with her sisters and was last seen walking alone in the area. The police have obtained CCTV footage showing her near Kazhakkoottam, and it is believed she boarded a bus to Thampanoor. A student on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari train took a photo of a girl matching her description, which has led the police to focus their search efforts on Kanyakumari and other possible locations where she might have traveled.

As over 26 hours have passed since she was reported missing, the police are urging the public to provide any information that could help locate her. The investigation remains active, with the police checking other stations and potential routes she might have taken. The family and authorities continue to hope for her safe return as the search intensifies.