Bharat Bandh: Violent Protests, Police Lathicharge; Major Rail and Road Disruptions

On Wednesday, August 21, Patna witnessed significant unrest as police had to resort to lathi-charge to control protesters during a Bharat Bandh called in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on SC-ST reservations. The bandh, organized by 21 national organizations, aimed to challenge the court’s ruling on community-based reservations, resulting in widespread disruptions across Bihar. Tensions escalated as protesters obstructed traffic and disrupted public order, prompting the police to intervene. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that “mild force” was used to restore order and ensure public transportation continued functioning.

The protests weren’t limited to Patna, with similar incidents occurring in districts like Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, and Madhepura. In Muzaffarpur, protesters set up brief blockades, causing temporary disruptions to vehicular movement, while in Jehanabad, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces as they attempted to block traffic on National Highway-83. Five protesters were detained in Jehanabad for obstructing traffic at Unta Chowk before order was restored, according to Sub-Inspector Hulas Baitha.

The protests also impacted recruitment exams for various police positions across Bihar. Despite the state government’s instructions to police forces to ensure the smooth transportation of examinees, the disruptions posed challenges for candidates trying to reach their test centers. The situation highlighted the significant impact of the protests on both public order and essential activities in the state.