Champai Soren to Launch New Political Party, Open to Forming Alliances

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced his plan to form a new political party, marking a major shift in the state’s political scene. This decision stems from growing tensions within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a party where Soren has spent much of his political career. Soren emphasized his intention to strengthen a new party and left the possibility open for future alliances, asserting that his new political outfit would be established within a week.

Soren’s move follows what he described as “bitter humiliation” during his tenure as Chief Minister. He expressed frustration with the JMM leadership, particularly after several of his initiatives were canceled without his knowledge. Soren, who felt his self-respect was damaged, stated that he had no choice but to seek an alternative path after enduring such treatment.

During a recent legislative party meeting, Soren hinted at this significant change, stating that a new chapter in his life was beginning. He mentioned three options—retirement, forming a new party, or finding a political ally—as he prepares for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.