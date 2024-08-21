Flash floods in Uttarakhand: Three dead, one missing

In Uttarakhand, severe flash floods have resulted in three deaths and one person still missing following a cloudburst in Tehri. The intense rainfall has wreaked havoc on several villages, prompting ongoing rescue efforts to locate the missing individual. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, indicating that adverse weather conditions are expected to continue until August 25.

The cloudburst, which occurred in Ghuttu village within the Bhilangna tehsil of the Ghansali block, triggered landslides and caused significant property damage. District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt reported the loss of eight cows, three calves, and one ox, all buried under debris. In neighboring Chamoli, rainfall resumed with intensity, leading to widespread disruptions in the Dhsoli block. Roads were turned into streams, cutting off several villages, although efforts by police, the revenue department, and relief teams have restored connectivity.

The Meteorological Center’s Director Bikram Singh confirmed that a yellow alert for heavy rainfall is in effect from August 22 to 25, with intense rainfall expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts. Despite a recent slowdown, the monsoon has intensified, and while the state usually receives about 265.72 millimeters of rainfall by mid-August, only 264.76 millimeters have been recorded this year, reflecting a 4 percent deficit. The sudden return of heavy rains has brought some relief to the region.