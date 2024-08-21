Ganesha Chaturthi 2024: Know different typesof Ganpati idols and their impacts

Lord Ganesha is worshipped before the start of every puja. According to Hindu mythology, there are different forms of Lord Ganesha which represent different meanings such as Bal Ganesha — child-like form, Taru?a Ganapati — youthful form, Bhakti Ganesha — devotee form, Veera Ganapati — valiant Ganpati, Shakti Ganapati — the powerful form, Dvija Ganapati — Ganpati who is born twice, and many more.Thirty-two forms of Ganesha are mentioned in devotional literature related to the Hindu god Ganesha (Ganapati). The Ganesha-centric scripture Mudgala Purana is the first to list them. Interestingly, Lord Ganesha idols can be classified depending on his posture, characteristics, and even the position of his trunk.

Bala Ganesha: He is childlike. Bala Ganesh has four arms and he is holding banana, mango, sugarcane and jackfruit in each hands. And he is holding his favorite ‘Modaka’ in his trunk. Each of the items in his hands represents abundance and fertility.

Taruna Ganesha: He is is the youthful Ganesha and this Taruna Ganesha has eight arms. In each hand, he is holding modaka, noose, goad, wood apple, rose apple, tusk, some paddy and sugar cane. The red color further radiates the youthfulness of Taruna Ganesha.

Bhakti Ganesha: He looks all pleasant and shining like a full moon and is fully decorated with flowers from head to toe. He is holding a banana, mango, coconut and bowl of sweet in each of his four hands. Bhakti Ganesh is dear to his devotees and is always showering blessings on the devotees.

Shakthi Ganesha: The guardian and a protector, He has four hands. With one hand, he is blessing all the devotees and in the other three hands, he holds garland, noose and goad. Shakthi Ganesha has one of his ‘Shakthis’ or wives, sitting on his knee.

Vira Ganesha: The warrior, he is seen in his standing posture and with the 16 arms. In each hand, he holds weapons, symbolizing powers of mind.

Ucchista Ganesha: He is known as the Lord of blessed offerings. One of his shakthis is sitting on his left thigh. He has six arms, each arm holding something unique. He is holding a veena, pomegranate, paddy, lotus and rudrakha in each hand.

Kshipra Prasada Ganesha: In this form, Ganesha grants your wishes quickly and punishes your mistakes even faster. This six armed Ganesha is often seen sitting on a grass throne. He holds noose, goad, lotus, pomegranate, broken tusk and a small branch of kalpakavriksha in his hands.

Type of Ganesha idol and its impact –

Silver Ganesha – Fame

Brass Ganesha — Prosperity and joy

Copper Ganesha – To bring luck for couples planning to start families

Wood Ganesha — Good health and long life Crystal Ganesha – Removal of Vastu dosha

Turmeric idol— To bring good luck

Cow dung Ganesha — Attracts good fortune and good vibes and eradicates sorrow

Ganesha idol of mango, peepal and neem – Positive energy and good luck