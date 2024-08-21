IAF Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops ‘Air Store’ Near Pokhran Range: Details Inside

The Indian Air Force (IAF) reported that on August 21, a technical malfunction caused one of its fighter aircraft to accidentally release an “air store” near the Pokhran firing range. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any damage to life or property. The IAF has initiated an inquiry to investigate the cause of the malfunction.

The term “air store” refers to munitions or military equipment carried by the aircraft, though the specific type involved in this incident has not been disclosed. The mishap occurred during a routine operation, underscoring the need for thorough examination of the technical issue.

This event follows a more serious incident in March 2022, when a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan due to a technical error during maintenance. The missile, though unarmed, caused damage in Pakistan and heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The IAF’s recent incident highlights ongoing concerns over technical malfunctions in military operations.