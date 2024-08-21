IMD Updates Rain Alerts in Kerala: Orange Alert in 3 Districts, Yellow in 8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its rain alert for Kerala, reducing the orange alert from six districts to three. Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts are currently under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall, with expected rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

In addition, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts could experience heavy rain in isolated areas, with expected rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, along with possible thunderstorms. Although no alerts have been issued for tomorrow (August 22), yellow alerts are in place for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on August 25. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coast due to rough sea conditions.

Earlier, the State Disaster Management Authority warned residents living along the banks of the Meenachil River to remain cautious due to rising water levels following heavy rainfall. A yellow alert was declared at the Cherippad Station in Kottayam, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions and avoid entering rivers and streams during this period.