India’s Internet to See Major Boost with 3 New Undersea Cable Projects

India is on the brink of a significant digital transformation with the upcoming launch of three major undersea cable projects: 2Africa Pearls, India-Asia-Express (IAX), and India-Europe-Express (IEX). These cables, set to become operational between October and March next year, will expand the country’s digital infrastructure capacity by over four times. Submarine cables, which are crucial for global data exchange, will enhance India’s ability to transmit data quickly and efficiently on a global scale.

The 2Africa Pearls cable, one of the longest subsea networks, will connect 33 countries, including India, with a significant landing station in Mumbai. The IAX project will link Mumbai to various Asian countries, while the IEX system will connect India to Europe via the Persian Gulf. These cables will collectively boost India’s digital capacity, improving internet services and supporting advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI. This expansion is expected to attract significant investment from data center operators, solidifying India’s role in the global data economy.

With 17 international subsea cables already in place, handling a significant portion of global internet traffic, India is a growing telecom market with increasing data consumption. The new undersea cable projects will further enhance India’s connectivity, ensuring that the nation meets its rising digital demands and continues to play a pivotal role in global communication networks.