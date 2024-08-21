IRCTC introduces affordable tour package to Varanasi and Ayodhya: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has announced an affordable tour package to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Shri Ramlala Temple, Ayodhya. This tour package will cover accommodation, meals (breakfast only) and sightseeing. All the services will be arranged by IRCTC.

The duration of the e tour package named ’Ram Mandir Darshan with confirmed Train Ticket (EHR133)’ is 6 days and 5 nights. The package will cost you a minimum of Rs 15,750.

The tour starts from Howrah railway station on every Friday. People can board the train from stations like Barddhaman, Durgapur, Raniganj, Asansol, Dhanbad, and Gaya.

To book this tour package, travellers can visit the official website https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EHR133. Interested people can also book this package through IRCTC tourist facilitation centres, zonal offices, and regional offices. For more information related to this tour, you can contact 8595904074/ 7003125135/ 6290861577/ 8100829002.

Tour Details:

Day 1 (Friday)- Departure from Howrah Railway Station by train 13009-Doon Express. The train starts its journey from Howrah at 8:25 PM.

Day 2 (Saturday)- The train arrives at Ayodhya Railway station at 1:55 PM. After that, the pilgrims will be transferred to a hotel that will be arranged by IRCTC. Then everyone will be taken to visit places like Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Nayaghat, Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi and Kanak Bhawan. Overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 3 (Sunday)- On the third day, at first breakfast will be served, after which all the pilgrims will be taken for sightseeing. The places include Ram Ki Paidi, Tulsi Udyan, Tulasi Smarak Bhavan, and Shri Sita Ram Mandir.

Day 4 (Monday): At first the breakfast will be served after which the pilgrims will be transferred to Varanasi by road. On arrival visit Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat. After local sightseeing, there will be an overnight stay at Varanasi.

Day 5 (Tuesday): After breakfast, everyone will be taken to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Then everyone will be dropped off at Varanasi Railway Station. The return journey will also be done by Doon Express which reaches the Varanasi station at 4:05 PM

Day 6: (Wednesday): The train is scheduled to reach Howrah railway station at 7:00 AM