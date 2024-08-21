Janmashtami 2024: Bhog Recipes One Can Easily Make At Home

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

Bhog refers to the offerings made to deities during religious ceremonies. On Janmashtami, it’s customary to prepare a variety of sweet and savoury dishes to please Lord Krishna.

Bhog Recipes:

Dhaniya Panjiri:

This aromatic and nutritious mixture is made with roasted coriander seeds, dry fruits, and powdered sugar.

Kheer: Kheer is a creamy rice pudding.

Makhana Paag: Makhana paag features the crunchy texture of lotus seeds combined with the sweetness of coconut and sugar.You’ll need makhana ghee, sugar, and milk to prepare this bhog.

Also Read: Ganesha Chaturthi 2024: Know different typesof Ganpati idols and their impacts

In a pan, heat ghee and add makhana. Then, cook them together. To make syrup, take a pan and add sugar with water to it. Fry some makhana and add that now. Mix it well. In a greased dish, spread this mixture. Cut it into pieces once it has frozen.

Mohan Bhog: This is made with semolina, milk, and a blend of spices. Semolina, sugar, milk, water, ghee, raisins, bay leaves, cardamom powder, saffron, and cashews are required to prepare Mohan Bhog.

In a pan, add sugar, milk, water, cardamom powder, and saffron. Till it melts, cook it. Ghee should then be heated in a pan. Semolina can be added. Cook it thoroughly. After that, gradually include the milk mixture. While stirring, continue cooking it. Then shut off the gas. Melt ghee in a pan. Add raisins and cashew nuts to it. Fry it. Use this to garnish the mixture.

Mishri Makhan Bhog: To make this prasad, you’ll need white butter and sugar candy. The prasad has a sweet flavour because of Mishri. You combine these two items. To it, add dry fruits. Combine the two ingredients. Makhan is thought to be Lord Krishna’s favourite. It can also have tulsi leaves added to it.

Coriander Panjiri: Coriander powder, ghee, sliced almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and sugar candy are required to make this prasad. Blend all of these ingredients in a blender. Then, cook it in ghee. This is how the coriander panjiri prasad will be made.