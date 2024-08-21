Kerala issues alerts as Meenachil river water levels rise, residents to stay cautious

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued a warning on Wednesday (August 21) to residents living along the Meenachil River due to rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been declared at the Cherippad Station in Kottayam by the State Irrigation Department, urging those in the affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for their safety.

Residents have been advised to avoid venturing into rivers and streams during this period, as the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several districts, including Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Wind speeds could reach up to 50 kmph, adding to the potential risks.

The department also cautioned against the possibility of strong winds and rough seas along the coast, advising those in danger zones to move to safer locations if needed. Fishing vessels should be secured, and residents living in homes with weak or inadequate roofing should prepare to relocate based on further warnings.