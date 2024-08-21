Kerala to build 285 crore education hub on 12.93-acre site in Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Pinarayi Education Hub on August 23, a significant project worth ?285 crore covering 12.93 acres in the Dharmadam constituency. The launch event, held at the Pinarayi Convention Centre, will be overseen by Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu, with Public Works and Tourism Minister Adv. P.A. Mohammed Riyas as the chief guest. This ambitious project is set to boost the region’s educational infrastructure.

The hub will house a range of institutions, including a Polytechnic College, the IHRD College of Applied Sciences, an ITI, a Hospital Management Institute, and a Civil Service Academy. In addition to these educational facilities, the complex will feature essential amenities such as a guest house, canteen, auditorium, public playground, and hostel.

An open-air auditorium with a 2,000-person capacity will also be constructed on adjacent land owned by the Pinarayi Grama Panchayat. Funded by the KIIFB and coordinated by IHRD, with oversight from Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), this project will be the first in the state to consolidate multiple innovative courses on a single campus, aiming to attract students nationally and internationally.