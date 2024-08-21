Mammootty Fans Target 30,000 Blood Donations for Actor’s Birthday, Call for Participation

The Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International has set a goal to collect 30,000 blood donations on the actor’s birthday, September 7. This effort is part of their yearly tradition of conducting social service activities in honor of Mammootty. The campaign, starting in Australia on August 20, will run for a month and involve the organization’s chapters in 17 countries.

Last year’s blood donation drive, organized by the association, saw over 25,000 participants, and this year they aim to surpass that number. The campaign has received widespread support from Malayalis, highlighting their commitment to social responsibility. Mammootty has long been involved in philanthropic work through his Care and Share Foundation, which aids underprivileged communities in areas like education and healthcare.

In recent efforts, the foundation provided school supplies to students in Kottayam’s Pampady-Pothenpuram area through the Vidyamritham initiative, which supports economically disadvantaged students. Following the Wayanad landslides, Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan donated Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively, to aid the victims. The charitable trust has also organized efforts to supply essential items such as food, medicine, and clothing to those in need.