Missing Assamese Girl Found in Chennai; Kazhakkoottam Police Send Team to Tamil Nadu

In a significant development, the Kazhakkoottam police confirmed that 13-year-old Tasmeed Tamsum, who went missing from her home in Kerala, has been located in Chennai. Visuals obtained show the girl disembarking from a train. Following this discovery, a police team has been dispatched to Chennai to bring her back safely.

Tasmeed had gone missing from her rented home in Kazhakkoottam on the morning of August 20 after leaving following an argument with her sisters. The police investigation revealed that she boarded the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. A fellow passenger named Babitha, who was on the same train, recognized Tasmeed from the news and provided the police with a photo she had taken of the girl sitting alone on the train. This crucial lead helped the police trace her movements.

Initially, the authorities believed that Tasmeed might have traveled to Kanyakumari, but new information indicated that she had continued her journey to Chennai. Tasmeed was seen boarding and alighting from the train multiple times before finally taking the Chennai-Egmore Express. Her family, who had moved to Kazhakkoottam a month ago, reported her missing after returning home in the evening and finding her gone. The police immediately launched a search operation, focusing on areas around Kazhakkoottam, but it wasn’t until today that her whereabouts were confirmed.