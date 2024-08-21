MoS George Kurian submits nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister of State and BJP nominee George Kurian officially entered the Rajya Sabha by-election race in Madhya Pradesh by filing his nomination papers at the State Legislative Assembly on August 21. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma. Kurian’s candidacy comes after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia vacated the seat following his Lok Sabha victory.

Arriving in Bhopal on the morning of August 21, Kurian met with Chief Minister Yadav at his residence before submitting his nomination at the assembly complex. Senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, were also present. Kurian, who has held various prominent roles within the BJP, is expected to secure an easy win given the party’s strong majority in the state assembly.

Madhya Pradesh is set to hold Rajya Sabha elections on September 3, filling 12 vacant seats across nine states. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP’s significant presence with 163 MLAs makes Kurian’s victory likely, even if the opposition decides to field a candidate.