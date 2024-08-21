Nedumangad Vinod murder: Main accused sentenced to death, three others get life imprisonment

In a crucial ruling, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Sessions Court sentenced Unni, the main accused in the Nedumangad Vinod murder case, to death. The court also handed life imprisonment to three other defendants—Sharath Kumar, Rajith Babu, and Kannan—while acquitting two others involved in the case. The judge noted Unni’s extensive criminal history and deemed his release a potential danger to society.

The incident in question occurred when Vinod was visiting a friend at a private hospital in Nedumangad. A group of intoxicated men, including the accused, attacked Vinod after he questioned them about their bloodied appearance. The confrontation quickly escalated, leading to Vinod being fatally stabbed, while his friends also sustained injuries during the assault.

The verdict offers a sense of justice and closure to Vinod’s family, underscoring the court’s commitment to punishing those responsible for such brutal crimes. The decision sends a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.