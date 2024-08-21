OnePlus launches new true wireless stereo headset in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headset named ‘OnePlus Buds Pro 3’ in India. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 and the wearable is available in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus colourways. It will be available to purchase in the country starting on August 23 from 12pm IST via the OnePlus India website and other online and retail channels.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is equipped with a dual driver setup that comprises a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. They are paired with dual DACs, one dedicated to each driver.

The Buds Pro 3 TWS headset offers support for up to 50dB ANC with mild, moderate and max modes. An additional smart ANC mode auto-selects the level of ANC depending on ambient sound levels. The TWS headset is compatible with the HeyMelody app on non-OnePlus devices, which allows users to manage ANC modes, equaliser settings, touch control commands and more. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is tuned by Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio, similar to its predecessor the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the Oppo Enco X2. The EQ presets that users can access through the companion app are tuned by Dynaudio.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature a 90ms low latency game mode, along with support for dual-device connectivity over Bluetooth 5.4. It can also be paired with modern Android smartphones using Google Fast Pair, and the device supports SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0 audio codecs. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, unlike the charging case.

The wearable can offer up to 43 hours of battery life, while the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging, but also supports wireless charging. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to deliver up to 5.5 hours of playback.