PM Modi arrives in Warsaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on August 21, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland, making it a significant milestone in bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel, PM Modi was warmly greeted by local children and members of the Indian diaspora. Early visuals from the visit showed him signing autographs, shaking hands, and interacting with the Indian community, many of whom waved the Indian Tricolor. A notable moment was when Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora, presented PM Modi with a photo of him and his mother, which he signed. She also offered him a Rakhi, which he graciously accepted.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the historic nature of the visit, noting that it aligns with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland. Jaiswal also mentioned that a ceremonial welcome was held at the airport to mark the occasion, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.