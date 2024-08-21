Powerful mantras to please Lord Shiva

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is easily pleased, and chanting the Shiva mantra in his appraisal can bring positivity in your life.

1. Panchakshari Shiva Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Namah Shivay means I bow to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if you chant this mantra 108 times a day then you can clean your soul of all the sins. This mantra also helps you stay calm.

2. Mahamrityunjaya mantra shiv shlok

Om Try- Ambakam Yajaamahe Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam | Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat ||

Om, We Worship the Three-Eyed One, Who is Fragrant, Increasing the Nourishment. From these many Bondages similar to Cucumbers (tied to their Creepers), May I be Liberated from Death (Attachment to Perishable Things) So that I am not separated from the perception of Immortality (Immortal Essence pervading everywhere).

Mahamrityunjaya mantra is said to be the most powerful Shiva mantra. Chanting this mantra adds courage and other significant benefits in your life. The Sanskrit word ‘Mahamrityunjaya’ means ‘victory over death’.

3. Rudra Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

This Rudra mantra is used to get the blessing from the Lord Rudra. Chanting this Rudra mantra is used to get your wishes fulfilled by the Lord himself.

Also Read: Astrological predictions for today, August 21

4. Shiva Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Meaning – Om, Let me meditate on the great Purusha, Oh, greatest God, give me higher intellect, and let God Rudra illuminate my mind.

Gayatri Mantra is one of the most powerful Hindu mantras, and so is the Shiva Gayatri Mantra. If you want peace of mind and if you want to please Shiva, you can chant the mantra.

5. Shiva Dhyaan Mantra

Karcharankritam Vaa Kaayjam Karmjam Vaa Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham |

Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shree Mahadev Shambho ||

Meaning – Ode to the Supreme One to cleanse the body, mind, and soul of all the stress, rejection, failure, depression and other negative forces that one faces.

Shiva Dhyaan Mantra seeks to find forgiveness from the Lord for all the sins that we may have done in this life or the past, and thus, this mantra is also effective if you want to purify your soul and negativity in your life.

6. Ekadasa Rudra Mantra

There are 11 Mantras in total. They are:

Kapali – Om HumHum Satrustambhanaya Hum Hum Om Phat

Pingala – Om Shrim Hrim Shrim Sarva Mangalaya Pingalaya Om Namah

Bhima – Om Aim Aim Mano Vanchita Siddhaya Aim Aim Om

Virupaksha – Om Rudraya Roganashaya Agacha Cha Ram Om Namah

Vilohita – Om Shrim Hrim Sam Sam Hrim Shrim Shankarshanaya Om

Shastha – Om Hrim Hrim Safalyayai Siddhaye Om Namah

Ajapada – Om Shrim Bam Sough Balavardhanaya Baleshwaraya Rudraya Phut Om

Ahirbhudanya – Om Hram Hrim Hum Samastha Graha Dosha Vinashaya Om

Sambhu – Om Gam Hluam Shroum Glaum Gam Om Namah

Chanda –Om Chum Chandishwaraya Tejasyaya Chum Om Phut

Bhava – Om Bhavod Bhava Sambhavaya Ishta Darshana Om Sam Om Namaha

These Shiva mantras are the tribute to Lord Shiva in eleven different forms, Rudra Forms. The effects are multiplied if you chant the Mantra that is specific to the month. However, all other mantras can be recited too. Devotees normally practice this mantra during Shiva festivals like Maha Shivaratri or when Maha Rudra Yajna takes place.