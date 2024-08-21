Qatar Airways announces additional flights to these cities: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will increase the flight frequencies on four cities. The air carrier will operate additional flights to Miami, London, Tokyo, and The Maldives.

From its hub at Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar Airways is adding an eighth daily flight to London Heathrow (LHR). The new flights to Heathrow begin on October 27th and supplement two daily services operated by Qatar’s joint business partner, British Airways. Thus, there will be a total of 10 daily flights between London Heathrow Airport and Doha. Qatar Airways is scheduled to use its Boeing 777-300ER on this route.

Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to London (LHR) – Flight QR109: Departure 09:30; Arrival 14:05

London (LHR) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR110: Departure 15:30; Arrival 01:10

Across the UK in November, the carrier has up to two daily flights from Doha to London Gatwick (LGW), a daily connection to Birmingham (MHX), double-daily flights to Edinburgh (EDI), and triple-daily flights to Manchester (MAN).

Beginning December 16th, Qatar Airways will increase flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) from 10 to 12 weekly services. Both the existing and additional flights are scheduled to be operated with the carrier’s Airbus A350 family of aircraft, which seats 281 passengers in economy and 46 in business class. The flights will depart every Monday and Wednesday:

Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Miami (MIA) – Flight QR781: Departure 01:20; Arrival 09:50

Miami (MIA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR782: Departure 23:30; Arrival 21:05 +1

Beginning on December 13th, the carrier will add a fourth daily service from Doha to Malé (MLE) with the following timings:

Doha (DOH) to Male (MLE) – Flight QR672: Departure 01:35; Arrival 08:15

Male (MLE) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR673: Departure 20:15; Arrival 23:10

On Valentine’s Day next year (February 14th, 2025), Qatar Airways flights to Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) will increase from daily to 11 weekly flights. The Airbus A350-900 flights will supplement the existing Boeing 777-ER with three weekly rotations in each direction. From Doha (DOH), flights will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Tokyo (NRT) – Flight QR808: Departure 20:15; Arrival 11:55

The return leg will depart Japan in the late afternoon and arrive back in Qatar late the same evening on the following days:

Tokyo (NRT) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR809: Departure 16:25; Arrival 23:10