Sony launches Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony Bravia 9 4K series was launched in India. Sony Bravia 9 4K Mini LED TV series price in India starts at Rs. 4,49,990 for the 75XR90 model, while the larger 85XR90 model is priced at Rs. 5,99,990. The company has announced that both models are currently available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce websites in India.

Both models in the Sony Bravia 9 4K series run on Google TV and feature LCD Mini LED displays with 2,160×3,840 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has narrow bezels, and the TV series sports a steel underlay stand with a metallic finish. They come with Sony’s in-house XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast Booster 30 for colour enhancement. It is powered by an AI-based XR processor, and the TV is claimed to offer improved colour accuracy with the company’s XR Triluminos Pro and Live Colour technology.

The processor on the Bravia 9 4K smart TV series enables features like XR Clear Image 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity to reduce motion blur. The X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection and X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle.

The Sony Bravia 9 4K smart TV series is available in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The displays are IMAX Enhanced certified and feature a new Amazon Prime Video picture mode in addition to Netflix adaptive calibrated mode and Sony Pictures’ core calibrated mode. They support both Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS Audio.

For PS5 owners, the Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TVs offer Auto HDR Tone Mapping and an Auto Game Mode. Other gaming features include 4K 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM. The speaker unit includes Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam tweeter at the top and Frame tweeters on the sides.

Users can access movies apps and games from Google Play store with Sony Bravia 9 4K TVs. It supports hands-free voice commands and wireless streaming from devices via Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It comes with a camera called Bravia Cam that can detect gestures. It is integrated with Google Meet and Zoom Meetings and lets users host video calls directly from the TV.