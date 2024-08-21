Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened flat with a negative bias on Wednesday after four days of gains driven. The NSE Nifty opened 24 points or 0.10% lower at 24,675, while the BSE Sensex opened 98 points or 0.12% lower at 80,705. The BSE Sensex is trading at 80,720.68. The NSE Nifty trades marginally higher at 24,704.10.

Top gainers were Divi’s Labs, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Shriram Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel.

Broader markets, on the other hand, were trading with a positive bias. Nifty SmallCap rose 0.19 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.88 per cent higher. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG, and Media were leading the gains, while IT, Banks, and Realty indices traded lower.

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1,458 crore worth of domestic equities, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 2,252 crore worth of shares.