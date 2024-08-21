This telecom operator in India adds 1.9 million users in June: Details

Mumbai: Leading telecom operator in the country, Reliance Jio has added 1.9 million mobile subscribers in June. This is the lowest in 16 months. The last time Jio saw a similar low in user additions was in February 2023, when it added just 1 million users. This also marks a decline from May, when Jio added 2.2 million subscribers.

Thus, the total subscriber base of Jio touched 476.5 million. Jio is the largest telecom operator in India by market share.

Bharti Airtel added 1.25 million mobile users in June, increasing its total wireless user base to 389 million. Vodafone Idea, however, continued its streak of subscriber losses for the 39th consecutive month, shedding 860,889 users and reducing its base to 217.3 million. State-owned BSNL also continued its subscriber decline, losing 745,450 users in June, bringing its base down to 85.6 million.

Currently, Jio leads the mobile user market with a 40.7% share, followed by Bharti Airtel at 33.2%, Vodafone Idea at 18.6%, and BSNL at 7.3%.

In June, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) received a total of 11.84 million requests for mobile number portability (MNP). The cumulative MNP requests increased from 985.60 million at the end of May to 997.44 million at the end of June, since the implementation of MNP.

The total active user base across all telecom operators reached 1.061 billion in June, up slightly from 1.059 billion in May. Active users accounted for approximately 90.65% of the total wireless subscriber base of 1.17 billion at the end of June.

Reliance Jio led the addition of active users, gaining nearly 4 million active subscribers during the month—the company’s highest in a year—bringing its active subscriber base to 440.9 million. Airtel added 657,128 active users, taking its total active user base to 384.8 million. Vodafone Idea lost 2.7 active subscribers, its highest loss in 10 months. The same reduced its total active user base to 188.3 million as of June end. BSNL also witnessed a dip, losing 655,201 active users, bringing its base to 46.5 million.

Regarding 4G/5G subscribers, the three private telecom operators added a net 5.6 million users in June, bringing the total 4G/5G subscriber base for these operators to 898.2 million. Vodafone Idea has yet to launch its 5G services.