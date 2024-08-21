U17 World Wrestling Championship: India’s Ronak Dahiya wins Bronze

Amman: In wrestling , India’s Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110 kg Greco-Roman category at the ongoing U17 World Wrestling Championship in Amman, Jordan. Ronak Dahiya, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, defeated Turkey’s Emrullah Capkan by ‘6-1’ in the bronze medal play-off.

Also Read: Sony launches Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series in India: Price, Specifications

This is India’s first medal from the championship. Earlier, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold in this category was won by Ukraine’s Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako 13-4 by virtue of technical superiority.