Yamaha launches new colour options of R15, R15M: Details

Mumbai: Japanese tow-wheeler brand, Yamaha new colour options of its mid-sized segment sportbikes R15 and the R15M overseas. The R15 is now available in Tech Black, Aggressive Grey, and Icon Blue, while R15M has received another option called Icon Performance. It has been reported that these latest shades are likely to arrive in India as well. However, the brand did not release any official details about the same as yet.

The model continues to feature a robust 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 18.14 bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Both R15 and R15M come with LED headlight setup, paired with sleek indicators at both ends. There is a decent-sized transparent visor at the front, which offers extra protection to the fully digital cluster.

These mid-sized sportbikes are equipped with single-disc brakes at both ends, and get dual-channel ABS. On the suspension front, the company has added an upside-down fork at the front, while the rear has been treated with shock observer sprint. Both models come with a seat height of 815mm, featuring a ground clearance of 170mm. The kerb weight of the bike is 141kg, and offers 11 litres of fuel tank.