Yoga asanas for healthy heart

From maintaining a healthy weight to better mental health, yoga can boost your overall health in more ways than one. Yoga can be used as an effective tool to boost heart health and control the risk of heart disease.

Yoga poses for a healthy heart:

1. Cobra pose

Cobra pose, also known as bhujangasana is good for your heart, lungs and digestion. Performing this yoga pose can help reduce back pain, improve circulation and reduce stress. Cobra pose is also good for your adrenal and thyroid glands.

2. Bow pose

Dhanurasana or bow pose helps strengthen back and abdominal muscles. It can offer some amazing health benefits including better digestion, improved posture, increased lung capacity, strong spine muscles and much more.

3. Mountain pose

Mountain pose or tadasana can help with weight management, stress relief, improved breathing patterns and better flexibility. Tadasana also improves circulation and tones core muscles.

4. Triangle pose

Trikonsana is a simple yoga pose that can offer some amazing health benefits. It will help you boost heart health as well as improve digestion and strengthen legs, hips, back, shoulder and chest.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2024: Bhog Recipes One Can Easily Make At Home

5. Bridge pose

Bridge Pose or Setu Bandhasana can help control blood pressure and improve overall heart health. It is also beneficial for those with thyroid-related problems. Bridge pose is also good for your mental health.

6. Corpse pose

Although it looks easy, corpse pose is one of the hardest yoga asanas as you are supposed to relax both physically and mentally while performing this.

7. Seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana massages the internal organs, relieves digestive issues, stretches your lower back and tones your shoulder. Seated forward bend is also good for your heart.