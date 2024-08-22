Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala on Thursday, August 22. Yellow metal is priced at 53,440, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6680, down by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,674 per 10 gram, which was down by 0.22% or Rs 156. Silver futures were trading at Rs 84,806/kg, down by 0.07% or Rs 57. In the last 5 days, the prices of gold have gained Rs 1,500/10 gram while silver has gained Rs 4,745 per kilogram.

In international markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,511.80 per ounce. Gold is trading below a record high of $2,531.60 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $2,548.50. Spot silver edged 0.2% lower to $29.56 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $967.25 and palladium fell 0.1% to $950.57. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.07% to 856.70 tonnes on Wednesday.