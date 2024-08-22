E-way bill generation rise to record high in July

New Delhi: E-way bill generation touched record high in last month. As per data, e-way bills generated in July by businesses for the movement of goods touched a record high of 104.86 million. This surpassed the previous high of 103.55 million achieved in March this year.

E-way bills recorded a year-on-year growth of 19.2% in July as compared with 16.3% in June this year. As per experts, the surge in the generation of e-way bills is an indicator of better activity and consumption in the economy.

‘In spite of Budget-related concerns in July, the e-way bill generation has shown a marginal increase month-on-month and a substantial increase on year. This shows the increasing economic activity through physical movement of goods, primarily by road transport,’ said All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) secretary general Abhishek Gupta.

An e-way bill is an electronic document generated on a portal, depicting the movement of goods, and confirming whether or not the tax has been paid. Under Rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, any registered person responsible for the movement of goods, whether or not it is due to supply, must generate an e-way bill if the consignment’s value exceeds `50,000. This requirement applies to both inter-state and intra-state movements. However, individual states or union territories with legislatures have the authority to set their own threshold limits for goods moving within their boundaries.