Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday fell against US dollar in early trade. The support from positive domestic equities was negated by relentless dollar demand from importers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 83.93 and fell to 83.95, registering a loss of 5 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee fell 13 paise to 83.90 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Oppo launches new F series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.17 per cent to 101.21 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 799.74 crore.