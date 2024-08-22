DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsKeralaIndiaNEWS

Full emergency declared at this airport in Kerala over bomb threat on Air India flight

Aug 22, 2024, 10:45 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday after an Air India flight from Mumbai received a bomb threat.  The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The flight was moved to an isolation bay. Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight.

As per reports, the  bomb threat was communicated by the pilot  as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted due to this.

Information on the origin of the threat and other details are not known yet. More details awaited.

 

 

