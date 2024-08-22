Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Best Prasad to Offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day-long Hindu festival celebrated to honour, Lord Ganesha’s birthday. Ganesh Chaturthi falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. It lasts for 10 days, and the last day is observed as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan is on Tuesday, September 17. Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurat is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

One of the key aspects of this celebration is the offering of bhog (food offerings) to Lord Ganesha. Devotees prepare a variety of sweets to offer as prasad to Lord Ganesha, which is then shared with family and friends. While Modak is famously known as Lord Ganesha’s favorite, there are several other traditional dishes that make for excellent offerings.

Here are five traditional bhog items that hold special significance.

1. Modak

Modak is often considered Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. These sweet dumplings, usually filled with jaggery and coconut, are steamed or fried. They symbolise spiritual knowledge and self-realisation.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a traditional sweet flatbread from Maharashtra, filled with a mixture of chana dal (split chickpeas), jaggery, and cardamom. Offering Puran Poli to Lord Ganesha is believed to bring contentment and bliss to the family.

3. Ladoo

Ladoo is another favourite of Lord Ganesha. Besan (gram flour) ladoos, boondi ladoos, and motichoor ladoos are particularly popular. Made with ghee, sugar, and various nuts, these sweet balls symbolise prosperity and happiness.

4. Tilgul

Tilgul is made from sesame seeds and jiggery. These are often prepared as small laddoos or bars and are especially popular during winter festivals. The combination of sesame seeds and jaggery signifies unity and the bond of love.

5. Banana

Bananas are a simple yet significant offering to Lord Ganesha. Bananas symbolise simplicity and purity. They are often placed along with other sweets and fruits as part of the bhog to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for a prosperous and healthy life.