Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 : Everything you need to know about the Hindu festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day-long Hindu festival celebrated to honour, lord Ganesha’s birthday. This day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, who is the god of wisdom, prosperity, the God of new beginnings, and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born in the month of Bhadrapada during Shukla Paksha.

Since Lord Ganesh is also known as Vighnaharta (the one who removes obstacles), he is worshipped before commencing any new endeavor or auspicious event, such as a marriage or Griha Pravesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. It lasts for 10 days, and the last day is observed as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan is on Tuesday, September 17. Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurat is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

Being the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Ganesha is believed to be the lord of wisdom and intelligence in Hindu mythology. He is also considered the God of beginnings and the remover of obstacles by devotees. Apart from his birth, Ganesh Chaturthi also marks the day when Lord Shiva declared Ganesha to be above all Hindu Gods.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha from the dirt on her body, and told him to guard the door while she was having a bath. It was at this point that Lord Shiva returned to their residence, and when Ganesha stopped him from entering, an angry Lord Shiva cut off his head in the combat between the two. To calm a furious Parvati, he promised that he would bring Ganesha back to life. To restore Ganesha’s life, he found a dead elephant’s head and fixed it on him.

Another legend around Ganesha’s birth suggests that he was created by Shiva and Parvati on request of the Devas, to be a ‘vighnakartaa’ (obstacle-creator) in the path of ‘rakshasas’ (demons), and a ‘vighnahartaa’ (obstacle-averter) for devas and devotees.