Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Vinayaka

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. This day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, who is the god of wisdom, prosperity, the God of new beginnings, and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born in the month of Bhadrapada during Shukla Paksha.

Since Lord Ganesh is also known as Vighnaharta (the one who removes obstacles), he is worshipped before commencing any new endeavor or auspicious event, such as a marriage or Griha Pravesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. It lasts for 10 days, and the last day is observed as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan is on Tuesday, September 17. Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurat is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

Powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Vinayaka:

1. Ganesha Mantra

Om Gam Ganpataye Namah

Meaning:

I bow to the omnipresent one.

2. Vakratunda Ganesh Mantra

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Meaning:

Salutations to the one who has a curved trunk and a huge body, the one who radiates the glow of millions of suns, and to the one who removes obstacles. Bless me for all my endeavours always and forever.

3. Ganesha Slokam

Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham

Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam

Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam

Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

Meaning:

Salutations to the one who has the face of an elephant. Hail to the one who is served by the Ganas. I worship the one who consumes the Kapittha and Jambhu fruits. I pray to you, O son of Mata Uma, the destroyer of sorrow. I bow to you, Vighneshawara, at your lotus-like feet.

4. Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

OM Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Meaning:

OM, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk,

I bow before you to be blessed by your grace for an illuminated life.