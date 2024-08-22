Gigabyte launches gaming monitors in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Gigabyte launched AORUS gaming monitors in India. The company has unveiled two new models- FO32U2P and FO27Q3- as part of its latest lineup. Following their arrival of the new gaming monitors, Gigabyte now offers as many as 17 gaming monitors in India.

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P price in India starts at Rs. 1,34,499 while the FO27Q3 gaming monitor costs Rs. 86,999. Both peripherals will be available for purchase starting in September via the brand’s website as well as via authorised retail channels across the country.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto G45 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P comes with a 32-inch OLED display and support for DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) that allows it to display uncompressed images in 4K 240Hz. The AORUS FO32U2P gaming monitor can deliver 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). It also comes with a Tactical Switch for quick access to various functions.

Meanwhile, the Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3 features a 27-inch QD-OLED 10-bit display with a Quad-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 360Hz. The monitor is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, has a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and offers 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Both gaming monitors are equipped with OLED care protection features powered by artificial intelligence. The feature list includes Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift and Sub-logo Dim. With these, Gigabyte claims to improve the longevity as well as the performance of the OLED screen. They also feature Gigabyte’s Night Vision for better visibility in low-light conditions.