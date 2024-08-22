Indian Railways cancels several trains due to infrastructure development work: Full list

Jabalpur: The West Central Railway has cancelled 9 trains due to infrastructure development work in the Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh. This work includes pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking tasks for constructing a third line at Damoh station, situated in the Katni Murwara-Bina section.

Train services originating or terminating from Kota will be cancelled on their respective originating dates due to infrastructure work. Passengers are advised to check the current status of their trains through the railway enquiry service NTES or Railway helpline at 139 to avoid inconvenience and plan their journeys accordingly.

The affected trains are as follows:

Train No. 09817 Kota-Danapur Special Fare Summer Special: Cancelled on August 24, August 31, and September 7. (Three trips)

Train No. 09818 Danapur-Kota Special Fare Summer Special: Cancelled on August 25, September 1, and September 8. (Three trips)

Due to ongoing infrastructure work, the following trains passing through Kota will be canceled on their originating dates:

Train No. 13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly Express: Cancelled on September 5, and September 12. (Two trips)

Train No. 13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Weekly Express: Cancelled on September 6, and September 13. (Two trips)

Train No. 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer Weekly Express: Cancelled on August 30, and September 6. (Two trips)

Train No. 18010 Ajmer-Santragachi Weekly Express: Cancelled on September 1, and September 8. (Two trips)

Train No. 18207 Durg-Ajmer Weekly Express: Cancelled on August 26, September 2, and September 9. (Three trips)

Train No. 18208 Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express: Cancelled on August 27, September 3, and September 10. (Three trips)

Train No. 18213 Durg-Ajmer Weekly Express: Cancelled on September 8. (One trip)

Train No. 18214 Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express: Cancelled on September 9. (One trip)

Train No. 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express: Cancelled on August 29. (One trip)

Train No. 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express: Cancelled on August 31. (One trip)

Train No. 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Weekly SF Express: Cancelled on August 24, and August 31. (Two trips)

Train No. 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Weekly SF Express: Cancelled on August 25, and September 1. (Two trips)

Train No. 19607 Kolkata-Madar Express: Cancelled on August 29, September 5, and September 12. (Three trips)

Train No. 19608 Madar-Kolkata Express: Cancelled on August 26, September 2, and September 9. (Three trips)

Train No. 20471 Lalgarh-Puri SF Express: Cancelled on September 8. (One trip)

Train No. 20472 Puri-Lalgarh SF Express: Cancelled on September 11. (One trip)