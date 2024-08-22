Janmashtami 2024: Famous Lord Krishna temples in India

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

Famous Lord Krishna temples in India:

1. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

Dwarka is located on the tip of the Saurashtra peninsula in Gujarat, on the shores of the Arabian Sea. The Dwarkadhish Temple also known as Jagat Mandir is built in 16th century. It is also popular as one of the Char Dham (four holy spots) associated with the worship of Vishnu. According to popular belief, Vishnu takes his bath at Rameswaram, meditates at Badrinath, dines at Puri and retires at Dwarka.

Other attractions in Dwarka include the Gomti Ghat and Temple, Samudranarayan Temple, Rukmini Temple, the Lighthouse, etc. The Dwarka beach attracts a lot of visitors during sunset. Dwarka is on the Ahmedabad-Okha rail route, while Jamnagar, about 140 km away, is the nearest airport.

Beyt Dwarka:

According to legends, Beyt Dwarka, an island on the Arabian Sea, was the original abode of Krishna and his wife Rukmini. To reach Beyt Dwarka, you have to travel by rail or road (about 30km) to Okha, from where you have to take a local ferry to the island. From the jetty at Beyt Dwarka, the temple is about 15-minute walk away.

Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvayoor:

Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. It is believed to be around 5000-years-old. The idol is made of a rare stone called Patala Anjana and is believed to have been installed by Lord Brahma.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan:

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most famous Shree Krishna temples in India. It is dedicated to Lord Krishna’s childhood form known as Banke Bihari, which means “one who loves to play in the forest”. The temple is believed to have been built in the 19th century by Swami Haridas, a famous saint and musician who was a sincere devotee of Lord Krishna.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, Mathura:

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The temple is a pilgrimage site for Hindus.

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi:

The Udupi Sri Krishna Matha is among the most well-known Krishna temples in South India. The temple is located in Udupi, Karnataka.

Shri Krishna Temple, Ujjain:

Shri Krishna Temple in Ujjain is a famous temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and is believed to have been built by the Maratha ruler Ranoji Scindia in the 18th century. The temple’s main shrine is home to the idol of Lord Krishna.

Radha Raman Temple, Vrindavan:

The Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan is a beautiful lord Krishna temple. The temple’s presiding deity is Lord Krishna, who is worshipped here as Radha Raman, which means the “one who pleases Radha.”

Sree Krishna Temple, Kurukshetra:

Sree Krishna Temple in Kurukshetra was built during the Gupta dynasty. The temple is a popular pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Krishna, and the presiding deity here is believed to grant the wishes of the devotees.

The Jagannath Temple, Puri:

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, although primarily dedicated to Lord Jagannath, also has shrines dedicated to Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. The temple is also known for its unique rituals and traditions, such as the famous Rath Yatra, which attracts millions of devotees worldwide.