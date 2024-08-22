Low-intensity earthquake hits this Gulf country

Kuwait City: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Kuwait. As per the Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN), affiliated to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), the earthquake was 6km deep. . No major damage or injuries have been reported.

A 2.2- magnitude aftershock took place the same day at the same location and at the same depth. Aftershocks are common following significant earthquakes and are usually of lesser magnitude.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety. The Kuwait National Seismic Network continues to track any further seismic activity in the region.