Motorola launches Moto G45 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola, the Lenovo-owned brand launched Moto G45 5G in India. The price of Moto G45 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is offered in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta colour options. The new handset will go on sale through Flipkart, and Motorola.in as well as select retail stores in the country starting August 28 at 12:00pm IST.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 while purchasing the Moto G45 5G using Axis bank, IDFC First bank credit card, and credit card EMI Transactions. This offer will be valid till September 10. Moto G45 5G specifications

The dual SIM (hybrid) Moto G45 5G runs on Android 14 with an assured upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) hole punch LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset along with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB with unused storage.

Also Read: iQOO launches two 5G smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

The Moto G45 5G flaunts a dual camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture with single LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Moto G45 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It supports face unlock feature and carries stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology. The Moto G45 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.