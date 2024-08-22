Oppo launches new F series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new F series smartphone named ‘Oppo F27 5G’ in India. Oppo F27 5G price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also available in an 8GB+256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset is sold in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colour options.

The Oppo F27 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo’s online store. It will also be available for purchase in retail outlets across the country. The price of the Oppo F27 5G can be lowered by Rs. 2,500 by availing of an instant discount when purchasing the smartphone from the company’s store using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, OneCard, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit and debit card transactions.

The Oppo F27 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Oppo F27 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras are housed in a circular camera island that is surrounded by the company’s Halo Light feature. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F27 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo has equipped the F27 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging that is claimed to deliver a full charge within 44 minutes. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.