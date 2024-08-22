Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with generative AI capabilities

Mumbai: Qualcomm introduced its latest midrange smartphone processor named ‘Snapdragon 7s Gen 3’. The new chipset is the most affordable model in the lineup that also includes the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

Xiaomi will launch the first smartphone with the newly announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) in September. Other device makers — including Realme, Samsung, and Sharp — will also introduce handsets equipped with the chipset in the coming months. Smartphones that run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 are likely to arrive at a lower price than those powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core chipset that comprises a Prime core clocked at 2.5GHz, along with three performance cores (2.4GHz) and four efficiency cores (1.8GHz). It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an unspecified amount of UFS 3.1 storage, along with USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.

The new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 offers support for large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 at 1B parameters. It also supports translation and transcription features in multiple languages.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 supports smartphone displays at Full-HD+ resolution, with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports external displays at up to 4K resolution, with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Handsets powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 can be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, or up to three 21-megapixel cameras. It has three 12-bit image signal processors (ISPs) and supports video recording at up to 4K/ 30fps and slow-motion video recording at 1080p/ 120fps.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 supports for 5G connectivity via the chipmaker’s 5G Modem-RF system. The Qualcomm FastConnect mobile connectivity system enables support for Wi-Fi 6E networks and Blueooth 5.4 connectivity. The chipset also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology, which means smartphones should be able to support charging at up to 100W.