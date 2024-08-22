Redmi launches two new tablets: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched two new tablets named Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 in select global markets. Price of Redmi Pad SE 8.7 starts at GBP 119 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G is priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000). They are available in Aurora Green, Graphite Grey, and Sky Blue colours.

The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G variant run on HyperOS and feature an 8.7-inch HD+ (800×1,340 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600nits. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free performance. The tablets run on MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature an 8-megapixel camera in the rear. They pack a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. The tablets offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G supports 4G networks and has dual SIM support.

Both Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 pack a 6,650mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.