Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty inched up by mid-session on Thursday. BSE Sensex was at 81,151.28, up 245.98 points or 0.30 per cent. NSE Nifty was at 24,844.05, up 73.85 points or 0.3 per cent.

Of 3,914 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,508 advanced, against 1,266 stocks that declined. 140 stocks remain unchanged. While 296 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 10 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 340 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 159 stocks hit the lower circuit.

The top gainers were Grasim (up 3.08 per cent), Bharti Airtel (2.24 per cent), Tata Consumer, UltraTech Cement, and Titan (all over 1 per cent higher). The top losers were Dr Reddy’s, Tata Motors, NTPC, Cipla and Hindalco.