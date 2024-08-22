This bank bars use of third-party platforms for card payments: Details

Mumbai: A leading bank has barred using third-party platforms for card payments. Standard Chartered credit card users now won’t be able to pay their card bills using third-party platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, CRED, Amazon Pay, Paytm and more. Standard Chartered credit card users will have to use other online and offline channels like NEFT, NACH, cheque, DD, cash for their credit card bill payments.

‘We would like to inform you that your Standard Chartered Bank credit card payment through such (3rd party) platforms may no longer be supported. As you are aware there are multiple methods to make a payment towards your outstanding credit card balance. One of these methods is through the use of third-party apps like (but not limited to) PhonePe, Google Pay, CRED, Amazon Pay, Paytm and more. To comply with the recent guidelines issued by Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS), the Bank is in the process of enabling payments through third-party apps, the bank said in a statement.

Here’s how you can pay the Standard Chartered credit card bill using other available modes:

Pay from your Standard Chartered Bank Account:

Log in to Online Banking or SC Mobile app and click on ‘Payments’ to pay your credit card dues.

Pay from another bank account:

Bill Desk, click here

NEFT/ITBF payment

NACH registration and payment

Cheque/Demand Draft payment

Cash deposit at Standard Chartered Bank branches.