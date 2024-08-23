11 policemen killed, 7 injured in robbery attack

Lahore: At least 11 police officers were killed and 7 others injured after bandits armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades attacked their convoy. The incident took place in the Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province, Pakistan.

The bandits attacked police patrols that were returning from weekly duties in a deserted area. As per police, the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces. The Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan district where the attack took place is known to have robbers’ hideouts along the Indus River, where hundreds of heavily armed bandits evade police.

Pakistan’s interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. Earlier on Thursday, gunmen opened fire on a school van in Punjab, killing two children and wounding six other people. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.