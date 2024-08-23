7 dead, 12 injured in hotel fire

Seoul: 7 people were killed and 12 others injured in a fire at a hotel in South Korea. The fire erupted in a room on the eighth floor of a hotel in Bucheon, around 25 kilometres west of Seoul.

The fire was extinguished about three hours after it began. The cause of the fire was not yet clear. The nine-story hotel had 64 rooms and 27 guests were staying there when the fire broke out.

In June, 23 people were killed in a massive fire at a South Korean lithium battery plant, one of the country’s worst factory disasters in years.