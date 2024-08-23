7 of two families killed in landslides due to heavy rain

Agartala: At least seven people from two families, including three women and a child, who were killed in landslides at Santirbazar in South Tripura district, Tripura. Their houses collapsed due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. Thus, the death count from the recent rains and floods in Tripura has risen to 20. The state is experiencing its most severe monsoon flooding in over 30 years.

.Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government would provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to each affected family.

Earlier 13 deaths, including that of a 12-year-old girl and a woman, were reported from South Tripura, Gomati, and Khowai districts and 2 persons were also said to be missing. As per reports, around 65,500 people are taking shelter in 450 relief camps in all 8 districts. More than 17 lakh people were affected in the entire state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 233 mm rainfall in Agartala from 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday to 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. According to IMD, all 8 districts in Tripura received one of the highest levels of rainfall in the last 24 hours on Thursday with South Tripura district’s Bogafa, under the Santirbazar sub-division, recording 493.6 mm rainfall.